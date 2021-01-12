PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Tuesday that the club has traded defender Jorge Villafana to the LA Galaxy in exchange for a first-round draft pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft.
Villafana, 31, first joined the Timbers for two seasons in 2014-2015.
From 2016 to 2018, he played for Liga MX club Santos Laguna before he was re-acquired by the Timbers midway through the 2018 MLS season.
During his time with the Timbers, Villafana tallied four goals and 19 assists in 127 appearances across all competitions. He also helped the Timbers win the 2015 MLS Cup and the MLS is Back Tournament.
"Jorge has been a model professional for the club and I would like to thank him and his family for their commitment and contributions to the Timbers," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. "His performances and success for this club will leave a lasting memory and we wish him and his family all the best."
During his 2020 MLS season, Villafana appeared in 19 games for the club, tallying one goal and five assists in 1,550 minutes played.
"It’s been an honor playing in Portland, and I’m grateful for helping this club win some trophies. I would like to thank the Portland Timbers organization for the five amazing years that I’ve spent with the club," said Villafana. "My family and I have built amazing memories with my teammates and friends in Portland. I also want to thank the Timbers Army and all the fans that have supported me through the good times and the bad. I’m forever grateful."
A final message from @JVillafana19. #RCTID pic.twitter.com/l0EU4hyvKR— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) January 12, 2021
