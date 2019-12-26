PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Time is running out for TriMet riders to use those paper tickets.
You have until Tuesday to use the paper or mobile app tickets.
After that date, riders will have to use "hop fast-pass."
A transition to the hop cards has been in the works for months.
The cards are available now at supermarkets, pharmacies and convenience stores.
