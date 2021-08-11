SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Wednesday the return of a statewide mask mandate for most Oregonians as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the state.

The new mask requirement, which goes into effect Friday, applies to adults and children who are older than 5 regardless of vaccination status. On public transportation, face coverings are required for passengers ages 2 and older. The governor's office said the requirement is to limit the spread of the Delta variant as much as possible indoors.

"The emphasis of indoor mask requirement is on personal responsibility - we are asking Oregonians to make a commitment to protect those around you by wearing a mask. We are also asking Oregonians to be kind and considerate of others and to treat store employees and others with respect: they are asking you to wear a mask to save lives," the governor's office said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of hospitalizations from the virus: 635. That is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date, topping the previous record of 622 in Nov. 2020. OHA also reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,329 more cases on Tuesday.

The governor's office said common sense exemptions apply for activities that would be impractical or impossible wearing a mask, such as eating and drinking; swimming and sports; performances involving singing or public speaking. In these cases, OHA is strongly recommending that people be fully vaccinated if eligible, according to the governor's office.

In addition to the new mask requirements, Brown announced that all state executive branch employees will be required to be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later. People with certain disabilities and “sincerely held” religious beliefs may qualify for exemptions.

It’s unclear how many state workers will be impacted by the mandate. It applies to people who work for all state agencies, as well as employees of the state Treasury, the Secretary of State’s office, the Bureau of Labor & Industries and the Department of Justice. Health care workers in Oregon have until Sept. 30 to get vaccinated under a separate order Brown issued last week.

