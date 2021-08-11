SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown announced Wednesday the return of a statewide mask mandate for most Oregonians as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across the state.
The new mask requirement, which goes into effect Friday, applies to adults and children who are older than 5 regardless of vaccination status. On public transportation, face coverings are required for passengers ages 2 and older. The governor's office said the requirement is to limit the spread of the Delta variant as much as possible indoors.
"The emphasis of indoor mask requirement is on personal responsibility - we are asking Oregonians to make a commitment to protect those around you by wearing a mask. We are also asking Oregonians to be kind and considerate of others and to treat store employees and others with respect: they are asking you to wear a mask to save lives," the governor's office said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record number of hospitalizations from the virus: 635. That is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients that Oregon has recorded to date, topping the previous record of 622 in Nov. 2020. OHA also reported nine new deaths related to COVID-19 and 2,329 more cases on Tuesday.
The governor's office said common sense exemptions apply for activities that would be impractical or impossible wearing a mask, such as eating and drinking; swimming and sports; performances involving singing or public speaking. In these cases, OHA is strongly recommending that people be fully vaccinated if eligible, according to the governor's office.
In addition to the new mask requirements, Brown announced that all state executive branch employees will be required to be fully vaccinated on or before Oct. 18, or six weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, whichever is later. People with certain disabilities and “sincerely held” religious beliefs may qualify for exemptions.
It’s unclear how many state workers will be impacted by the mandate. It applies to people who work for all state agencies, as well as employees of the state Treasury, the Secretary of State’s office, the Bureau of Labor & Industries and the Department of Justice. Health care workers in Oregon have until Sept. 30 to get vaccinated under a separate order Brown issued last week.
sCiEnCe iS rEaL.. We wont be following your stupid unconstitutional mandate. Vaccines are free, masks are free and your fear does not dictate our freedom to live our lives and do business.
Why is the public being blamed for these numbers? What about the hospitals reporting every person that comes in is covid positive. Or the tests? What about false positives? No one wants to talk about that.
This is child abuse, at minimum. Is not healthy for kids at all. Masks are ineffective at stopping covid. This is just stupid.
Tyrant Kate might as well be wearing the mask from "V is for Vendetta". She is the worst, most pompous, arrogant, controlling narcissist of a governor next to Inslee.
Hideous creature would suffice
Ya know..you look at that face, and you just think to yourself.."there's nothing there behind those eyes." I mean, we're really talking about a soulless creature here. It's just mind numbing how indignant, how arrogant, and how utterly ignorant ultra liberals have become. That people (see: mindless drones) still continue to vote for liberal dems is just astounding. They are THE most inept, corrupt, unqualified, and the most worthless people we could ever have pretending to work in our government.
Well said! [thumbup]
Many people lack the ability to discern when the soul has retreated in a person, and is no longer 'steering the ship'.
[thumbup]
WAY past time that Comrade Brown was shown the door. Oregon is getting closer and closer to the early 1930's Germany. Brown is a Marxist and this country will not survive a Civil War that will happen if we get any closer to communism.
All this will do one positive thing, it will ensure that Brown is gone the very next election.
She already is..her term is up. She can't run again.
Oregon has had the strictest mask mandates in the country and yet here we are again even after 70%+ vaccination in the state and over 99% of people testing negative for the virus.
This 'delta variant' must not be as dangerous as they say if the tyrant queen is going to wait until Friday to impose her unconstitutional mask mandate. Think about it. If this was as deadly as they say, don't you think the tyrant queen would impose her mask mandate right now, right this minute even as she feeds the people of Oregon her usual line of hooey during her press conference? Is this variant capable of telling time? That it can only become dangerous after 12:01am on Friday August 13th?
Common sense would be recalling Kate.
We tried twice and the idiots on the left stopped it.
This 'delta variant' must not be as dangerous as they say if the tyrant queen is going to wait until Friday to impose her unconstitutional mask mandate. Think about it. If this was as deadly as they say, don't you think the tyrant queen would impose her mask mandate right now, right this minute even as she feeds the people of Oregon her usual line of hooey during her press conference? Is this variant capable of telling time? That it can only become dangerous after 12:01am on Friday August 13th?
She's a complete ding bat. She always has been, That she ascended to that position is more a testament of the hundreds of thousands of tools who live in and around Portland and Eugene, then anything else.
Wait until the Gamma variant...or the Omega variant...or the Zeta variant. Live your lives or live in FEAR. I'm done playing this game.
