PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Rose Festival's Porch Parade will return to Portland neighborhood's for the second year in a row.
The Porch Parade, which debuted last year due to the pandemic, inspired Portland neighborhoods to showcase their creative talents by decorating their homes, yards and porches. This was replicated in cities around the region and across the country, most visibly in New Orleans during Mardi Gras, and Washington D.C. during the National Cherry Blossom Festival, according to Portland Rose Festival organizers.
For the 2021 Rose Festival, the Porch Parade celebration will run from May 31 through June 13.
Registration for the parade is now open at paradinginplace.com. Organizers said a limited production Porch Parade and 2021 Rose for Hope lawn signs will be given to early registers during the week of May 24.
This year, organizers are welcoming businesses to participate in the parade by decorating buildings, windows and store fronts.
Porch designers are encouraged to pull out their seasonal lights, and create a multi-themed concept with a Grand Floral Parade or Junior Parade theme in daylight hours, and a Starlight Parade theme by night. Organizers said designers are not limited to Rose Festival themes, and are encouraged to create their own family-friendly fun ideas. People can also enter their rose garden for the parade.
The Rose Festival will produce an online map marking the location of each registered porch.
For more information, visit rosefestival.org.
