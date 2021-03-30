PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portlanders are soaking up some late-March sunshine.
And Wednesday we could hit 70 degrees for the first time this year!
The blossoms are in bloom and it’s time to tend to the garden.
"Right now the most important thing you can do is you can go out, you can fertilize, you can inspect, you can clean, you can prep," plant specialist Brooke Chamberlain, at Dennis 7 Dees said.
And you can plant!
She said perennials, trees, shrubs and some spring veggies, like lettuce and kale, can be planted now. And she said now’s a really good time for berries!
"Last year strawberries were the hot item and we could not keep them in stock," Chamberlain said. "We have lots of strawberries so get those in the ground because those are a wonderful addition to an edible garden."
She said our cooler nights shouldn’t be much to worry about right now but some things should wait until after mid-April like tender vegetables and herbs.
Another tip is you can start some seeds inside like peppers, tomatoes or watermelon. That would be something to do as soon as possible because those need about 6 to 8 weeks before you transfer them into the ground.
