WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Powell’s Books will reopen its doors at the Cedar Hills Crossing location on Friday with limited store hours.
The bookstore in March closed all five of its Portland-area stores in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, later laying off the “vast majority” of its employees, with owner Emily Powell describing the decision as “unthinkable”.
Last month, Emily Powell announced that the location at the Portland airport would be closed permanently, effective immediately.
“Closing the airport store is a sad necessity as we face the months ahead,” Powell said. “The privilege of welcoming book lovers to Portland, and sending Portlanders off on their travels with a good book in hand, has been a true gift... we hope to return one day.”
Beginning this Friday, Powell’s Books at Cedar Hills Crossing will be open from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday. Emily Powell said she believes the Cedar Hills Crossing location has the best chance of covering its expenses and meeting the critical goal of bringing in additional revenue.
"We believe we can open the store while keeping employees and customers safe,” Powell said. “Through the careful opening of one location, Powell’s is excited to welcome back book lovers while keeping safety as the top priority.”
Powell said she does not have any plans to reopen any other locations at this time. The independent bookstore continues to sell products online and offer contact-free store pickup.
