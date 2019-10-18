MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) – A serious surge of snow on Mount Hood Friday has some people ready to hit the slopes.
Mt. Hood Meadows Friday shared cautious optimism about the early season snow, saying it hopes to open mid-November.
“We really do need to get closer and closer to that Thanksgiving date, because it doesn’t do us a lot of good to open up for a couple of days and then, you know, not have enough snow,” Dave Tragethon with Mt. Hood Meadows said.
While the lifts might not be up and running yet, Meadows says this kind of early season snow is exactly what they need to have a good year. Workers will be scooping up the snow that’s falling now–even from the parking lots–and using it to build up the base on the mountain.
“We do more than just harvest snow from the parking lot in the early season, we move snow from one part of the mountain to the other,” Tragethon said. “…some specialized dump beds that we have created and mounted to out own snow cats, pulling them up into the base area, and that gives us a big head start into the next natural snow, so we don’t have to wait for the natural snow to really start the season.”
I’m going to start a segment called “On Assignment and cold—with Zach Anders”It’s really coming down on Mt. Hood, just how much snow are we talking? Coming up tonight at 10 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pUcmVrmFD7— Zanders (@ZachAndersTV) October 19, 2019
The average annual snowfall at Meadows is about 430 inches. This year, the resort expects somewhere between 450 and 460 inches. The record for snowfall at Meadows occurred in 1996-1997, when 584 inches buried the resort, with people hitting the slops as early as Oct. 21.
FOX 12 found a couple on the mountain Friday having their engagement photos taken.
“We’ve been eyeing the Farmer’s Almanac and it said this winter’s supposed ot be pretty awesome, so I feel like, a lot of snow,” Josh Jones said.
Jones said it was his first time in the snow.
“We were actually over at the Painted Hills having our engagement photos done and it was snowing up here, so we decided to make a little pit stop on the way home,” Elysia Steele said.
