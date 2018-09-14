PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Lompoc Brewing plans to close its original pub on Northwest 23rd Avenue.
The Lompoc Tavern’s final day will be Sept. 26, according to a company spokesperson.
The pub’s 15 employees have been notified and the company says it is working to find positions for staff at its remaining three pubs. In a news release Friday, the pub’s owner, Jerry Fechter, said it is time to “move on”.
“We are embracing this as an opportunity to invest more time and attention to on the remaining pubs and brewery,” Fechter said.
The Lompoc Tavern will be replaced by a gastropub that currently has a location on Southeast Ankeny Street. Some Lompoc Tavern employees are interviewing for positions at the gastropub.
The Lompoc Tavern opened in 1993 and changed locations in 2013.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.