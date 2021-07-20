Timed-ticket reservations begin at Multnomah Falls

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - If you're visiting Multnomah Falls during the busiest hours of the day, you'll now need a ticket to get an up-close look.
Starting Tuesday, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., visitors will need a reservation at Multnomah Falls. Anyone who comes before or after that time, can walk right in. While Tuesday was just day one of the new timed-ticket reservation system, most people FOX 12 spoke with say they already knew about it.
"We were on a tour yesterday in Portland and the tour guide said if you're going to Multnomah Falls you'll need to get reservations, and as soon as I had a chance I got on the website and got the tickets. It was very smooth, painless, very easy to do," said Richard Hottell, who is visiting from California.
People can book reservations at recreation.gov and can book up to six tickets at a time. While the tickets are free, there's a $1 processing fee for each one. People will need to arrive within the one hour time slot they chose, but can stay as long as they want.
"If you made a reservation for tomorrow at 10 a.m., that would mean you can arrive anytime between 10 a.m. and 10:59 a.m. It's an entry ticket, so it doesn't limit the amount of time that you can stay on site," said Claire Fernandes with the U.S. Forest Service. "You can stay on site, go for a hike, you can go to the lodge and have a meal, you can go to the gift shop."
Fernandes says the system is necessary to reduce traffic on Interstate 84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway. She says there's been a lot of back up and crashes, all because of visitors trying to find parking to see the falls.
Bicyclists or those who take the shuttles, like the Waterfall Trolley or the Sasquatch Shuttle, can avoid the busy parking lot and don't need a reservation.
"It can get super busy. My understanding it can be more visitors at this site than in Yosemite, and if you look at parking lot size versus how big Yosemite is that obviously can create an awkward dynamic," said Kent Krumpschmidt, co-owner of Sasquatch Shuttle.
"We hope we're part of the solution to making it an enjoyable experience in the Gorge, and not a battle for parking and all the angst that goes with that," David Duncan with Waterfall Trolley said.
It is important to note that a ticket for Multnomah Falls doesn't guarantee a parking spot.
(1) comment
'While the tickets are free, there's a $1 processing fee for each one.' Any kind of fee attached makes these 'free' tickets no longer free. Free means exactly that - free. No strings of any kind attached.
