CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline leading up to a murder-suicide involving a woman and her estranged husband in Vancouver.

Tiffany Hill, 35, of Vancouver, was shot in the chest Nov. 26 in the parking lot of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School. Investigators said three kids were in the car at the time of the shooting.

Hill’s estranged husband, Keland Hill, led law enforcement on a short chase after the shooting and later killed himself.

Court records show a history of domestic violence by Keland Hill toward Tiffany Hill, including a restraining order granted in October, with Tiffany writing, “I fear for my life. He continues to violate the no contact order and I know he is getting angrier.”

The timeline released by the sheriff’s office details the domestic violence, dating back to Sept. 11, when Tiffany said her husband had pushed her into a wall and had tried to stop her from calling 911. Keland was arrested, released on bail the next day, and served a domestic violence no contact order.

On Oct. 6, Keland tried to buy a rife from a Walmart store in Multnomah County, but was denied during the background check due to the domestic violence protection order, the sheriff’s office says.

About a month later, deputies found a GPS tracker on Tiffany’s car after she reported seeing Keland at several locations. Deputies arrested Keland and seized his two cell phones and his car as evidence.

On Nov. 14, Keland’s bail was raised to $250,000 after detectives placed Tiffany in the extreme risk category after she visited the Domestic Violence Prosecution Center and took a danger assessment test.

While at the center, Tiffany said she had received another text message from Keland. Keland’s bail, which was originally $75,000, was raised to $250,000 due to extreme risk to Tiffany, the sheriff’s office says. The Clark County Domestic Violence Prosecutor’s Office requested that Keland’s bail be raised to $2 million.

Keland on Nov. 21 was released from jail and, five days later, shot Tiffany and her mother in the parking lot of Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School. Tiffany’s mother was hurt but survived, according to deputies. The kids inside the car were not hurt.

Keland led law enforcement on a short chase before stopping near Northeast Padden Parkway and Andresen Road and shooting himself, deputies said.

The medical examiner ruled his manner of death to be suicide.

