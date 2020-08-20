PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has released an infographic detailing the protests and riots that have occurred at multiple locations in Portland since May.
Protests began in Portland and nationwide following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota. Since that time, PPB reports there have been around 500 arrests connected with the protests and riots.
The infographic shows that riots were declared on the initial nights of protests, May 29 and May 30, and 13 times overall. The next riot wasn’t declared until July 1, and another riot occurred July 2. Additional protests were declared riots on July 13, Aug. 4, Aug. 5, Aug. 8, Aug. 9, Aug. 12, Aug. 15, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19.
The bureau defines riots as “when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance.”
Protests and riots have occurred primarily at eight locations around the city: the Justice Center downtown, federal buildings downtown, the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct and East Precinct, the Portland Police Association building, the Multnomah County Building in southeast Portland, ICE offices in southwest Portland and the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside.
On some nights, protests occurred at multiple locations.
The infographic also provides a nightly recap of arrests made and whether fires were set, projectiles were thrown, vandalism occurred, or fireworks or mortars were used.
On at least 41 nights, fires were set in connection with the protests and riots.
There have been 11 nights with no demonstrations, according to PPB, and six other nights where no criminal activity was reported in connection with protests.
The bureau released a statement Thursday about police response during protests and riots, saying:
“PPB continues to provide clear direction and warnings to disperse when events become unsafe and criminal activity is occurring. Officers provide these warnings via the sound truck and on social media and provide a lengthy opportunity for those in the area to comply with the orders given.
The goal during a dispersal is to increase public safety and stop the dangerous criminal acts. These events are inherently dangerous if they rise to the level of a civil disturbance or riot. Our response is based upon the situation we are faced with and the resources available to accomplish the goal.”
