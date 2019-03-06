PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A tiny home was destroyed in a propane explosion at Dignity Village in northeast Portland.
Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the community on the 9400 block of Northeast Sunderland Avenue on Wednesday morning.
Firefighters said an 8-by-10 building was destroyed. One person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators said a leaking propane tank being used inside the structure caused the explosion.
Dignity Village provides shelter and transitional housing to homeless people.
