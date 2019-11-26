HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Business is booming at area hardware stores as residents search for items to protect their home during cold winter months.
Employees at Ace Hardware in Happy Valley say it’s important to take precautionary steps to avoid costly damage. The store says its been busy this past week as customers reach for items like foundation vents, faucet covers, and pipe wraps.
“There’s a seam down the middle of it, you pop that open and you take it and apply it over the course of your pipe,” Jason Johnson, a weekend manager, said. “Now, it this is too long to fit the pipe, you can cut it, it’s easy to cut.”
Door insulation, Johnson says, it another option. He says its important to have these items ready if them temperature drops below freezing.
“If you don't take proper preventative measures and the temperature drops below freezing, the water inside the pipes is going to expand and that'll cause a burst of your pipes and if that happens you're going to have some flooding,” Johnson said.
Ace Hardware expects to stay busy over the next couple of weeks as cold weather approaches, but says it will continue to keep supplies on hand.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
