WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon's waterways are expected to be crowded for the long Fourth of July weekend, and the big message from many boaters it to watch out for each other and share the water.
At Henry Hagg Lake, it's very common to have motorboats, paddlers, fishermen and swimmers all on the same piece of water - that means everyone really needs to pay attention.
"Lots of folks out on the lake here that like to swim. They’ve got buoys behind them. Half this lake is a no-wake zone so you’ve got to pay attention to folks out on their paddle boards and kayaks," boater Jeremy Woodgate said.
The Oregon State Marine Board says everyone sharing the water needs to look for the markers for no-wake zones - those indicating what is for swimmers only and just watch the shore line and how far you are from it.
"The jet skiers are a bit of a concern," Woodgate said. "They don’t necessarily go in a straight line. And you’ve got kids in inner tubes behind the boat."
Never use alcohol, drugs or marijuana products while boating. It is illegal for any operator to be impaired, even from prescription drugs.
Another good reminder is to drink plenty of water and stay alert.
"If you’re not taking water with you or food with you and you’re out there for a couple of hours in the sun and the heat, you can get some heat exhaustion pretty quick," said paddle boarder Tiffany Strader.
Data shows life jackets save lives on and near the water. Even those who know how to swim can be overcome by exhaustion and cold water.
"We make sure that all of us have life jackets. We kind of stay near each other," Strader said.
Another big concern this year is fire. Cigarettes and any unattended fire, even in a pit or barbeque can quickly become dangerous. First responders ask that people know and follow the rules wherever they end up.
