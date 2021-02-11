PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - There’s plenty of ways to prepare yourself and your home when a winter storm slams the region.
The Oregon Health Authority has a checklist on preparing your home for winter weather. OHA states a person’s ability to feel a change in temperature decreases with age, so older people are more susceptible to health issues caused by the cold. For seniors, it is advised to have an easy-to-read thermometer in an indoor location that will be seen frequently, to make sure the home is staying warm.
OHA also asks people who have pets to bring them indoors, and if that isn’t possible, provide adequate shelter and make sure pets have access to unfrozen water.
The Portland Water Bureau offers tips on protecting your home’s plumping during winter weather, including wrapping outside faucets with insulation, insulating pipes in unheated areas inside a home like in attics and crawl spaces, and opening cupboard doors in the kitchen and bathrooms to allow pipes to get more heat from inside your home.
Clackamas County reminds property owners that they are responsible for removing snow from sidewalks in front of their property, and clearing access to their driveway and mailbox. However, snow should not be moved onto the public roadway, because it can create additional hazards.
For more information on your area, go to the website of your city or county.
Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.