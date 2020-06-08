PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tips from the public helped law enforcement arrest two suspects, one a 14 year old, accused of attacking a man during a protest for George Floyd in Portland, including punching him in the head the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
According to court documents, the incident occurred during a mass demonstration on May 30 around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street.
The incident was caught on camera, with video showing a person holding an American flag assaulted by an unknown person wearing a black t-shirt, according to court documents. Investigators said after the attack, several other people joined in and appeared to be pulling at the flag.
Court documents state that the suspects who were arrested, a 14-year-old boy and Emilio Antonio DeLeon, 18, approached someone who was attempting to help the man holding the flag. The bystander started to run away when confronted by DeLeon and the 14 year old, according to court documents.
DeLeon chased the man and punched him in the right side of the head with his fist, court documents state. The victim immediately fell to the ground and appeared to be unconscious.
With the victim motionless on the ground, the 14 year old stepped forward to kick the victim in the head, “as if he was kicking a soccer ball,” the attorney’s office said, referencing court documents.
DeLeon, the 14 year old, and another unknown person all ran from the scene, court documents state. Video and images of the incident were uploaded to the internet and multiple tips were forwarded to Portland police.
The 14 year old was arrested on June 4. DeLeon was arrested on Sunday in the 6800 block of North Cutter Circle in Portland.
The attorney’s office says it continues to work with law enforcement to identify and investigate any criminal conduct that occurred during past mass demonstrations.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
