Tips help police ID man accused of sexually assaulting child in Pioneer Place bathroom

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Tips from the community helped police identify and arrest a man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Pioneer Place bathroom.
Dontai D. Howe, 30, was arraigned in court Friday on charges including first-degree sex abuse.
Howe was arrested Thursday night. Earlier Thursday, police released a surveillance image and asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect.
Court documents state detectives began receiving calls about the suspect soon after the image was released to the media. Detectives received multiple reports identifying Howe as the suspect.
Howe told investigators that a friend messaged him about his photo circulating in the media, so he turned himself in, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Howe told a detective, “he did it,” in relation to the crime, and that he was “high on weed and meth.”
Court records show Howe lives in an adult foster home, has a developmental disability and was convicted of public indecency in 2014.
Court documents state that a family member of the victim went into the restroom and saw a man, later identified as Howe, with “a look of guilt on his face.”
A family member chased Howe and grabbed his jacket, according to a probable cause affidavit, but Howe attempted to hit the family member and eventually got away.
While court documents state Howe confessed to the crimes, he pleaded not guilty in court Friday.
Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw thanked the media and the public for identifying Howe so quickly as the suspect in this case, saying, “This is a great example of how we work together to hold accountable those who prey upon the most vulnerable.”
Howe is due back in court April 1.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
