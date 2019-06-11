Tips: How to stay cool at night during hot Portland weather

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - You made it through the hot afternoon, but now comes the very warm evening.
If you have air conditioning, you’re probably cranking it right now, but there are a lot of people who don’t have that option.
So, we set out to find some tips and tricks for staying cool at night without A/C. We took to Facebook and Twitter to ask for your advice, and also checked in with the Fox 12 newsroom for tips.
TELL US: what are your tried and true tricks for staying cool at night when it’s hot out? Pillowcase in the freezer? Cold cloth on your face? We want to hear from you! ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️Your best advice will be on @fox12oregon tonight!— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) June 11, 2019
We skipped over the obvious ones, like closing your windows and blinds during the heat of the day and opening them at night.
Here’s what else we came up with:
- Take a cold shower before bed to lower your body temperature
- Choose cotton sheets, because it’s a breathable fabric that won’t trap the heat
- Put a bowl filled with ice in front of your fan to circulate cooler air
- Sleep on the ground floor or in the basement, since heat rises to upper floors
- Soak pillowcases and sheets in water and put them in the freezer
- Tuck ice packs in at the foot of your bed
We ran these ideas by Dr. Enrique Morayta, an urgent care doctor at The Portland Clinic-Tigard. He told us he agrees with the effectiveness of the first four and also recommends people eat and drink cooler foods and beverages on these hot days.
Avoiding direct exposure to the sunlight is also a good idea, he says.
The effectiveness of our last two tips may be subjective. But in this heat, it doesn’t hurt to try.
If you have a larger budget, you can also buy more expensive things like specialized cooling mattress tops and pillows, which will run you roughly $150 to $500 dollars.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.