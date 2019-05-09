PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland metro area is expecting very warm temperatures in the days ahead and no one wants to be in a hot house.
Sales of window air conditioning units and box fans really start to pick up when the temperatures begin to rise.
If you are using either one, you'll want to make sure you windows and doors have good seals to keep the hot air out and the cool air in.
Dan Warren, store manager of Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway and 2nd, says they've started carrying a new indoor window covering that can cut heat by 57 percent, give homeowners some added privacy, and won't run up the electric bill.
"So it's cutting out the sun, but in addition to that, you also have the UV protection here, so it's going to help protect the furniture and things like that from a hot sun," said Warren. "And of course, it's going to darken the room a little bit more so you don't have that direct sunlight coming in which obviously is going to heat up the house."
A tried and true way that costs you nothing is to open your windows during the morning hours to let in the cool air, then close them up tight and cover them during the day.
If you do that, experts say you should have locks on your windows so they cannot be opened by a small child who could fall out, or by a thief who might be trying to get in.
