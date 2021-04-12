ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as it searches for two burglars who broke into a grocery store on March 21.
Shortly before 1 a.m., investigators say two male suspects broke into the Viewpoint Grocery located at 20179 Springwater Road near Estacada.
According to deputies the two suspects attempted to pry the door open with a crowbar before breaking a window on the front door of the grocery. One suspect acted as lookout while the other entered the store.
Law enforcement says they stole $2,600 worth of Juul refills and caused an estimated $1,200 in damage to the independently owned small grocery. The suspects appear to be younger adult males of average build. One had a backpack.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference CCSO Case # 21-005778.
