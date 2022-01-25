PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s never too early to plan your next getaway!
To celebrate National Plan a Vacation Day, FOX 12’s Ayo Elise talked with Portland Travel and Airfare expert Scott Keyes of Scotts Cheap Flights to get some tips on how to get the best deals for your trips this year, and some deals he as already seen for those flying out of Portland. Plus, find out more about stay-cation deals around Oregon.
Check out the deals at Mt. Hood here, to see deals in Ashland click here, and to take a look Scott’s travel predictions for 2022 click here.