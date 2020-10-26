PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As it gets colder, there are plenty of things you can do around the house to keep yourself warm, keep your plants alive, and save money along the way.
"Check inside and outside for anywhere that cold air is going to seep in or warm air is gonna leak out," Pearl Hardware Store Supervisor Drew Stefani said, including checking the stripping around doors and covering single pane windows.
There are window insulation kits, draft stoppers and other things to help with that.
And just when you think you've done everything, Stefani said outlets and light switches are places where air can leak too so there are foam sealers to put behind the plates.
When it gets really cold, remember, water expands when it freezes so cover faucets and wrap pipes.
And don’t forget about the plants.
"The things you want to focus on protecting are tender plants so if you have any house plants outside it's time to bring them in," Manager Laura Altvater at Portland Nursery said.
She said you can group plants together or bring them closer to the house for insulation, and chrysanthemums and newly planted vegetables need to be covered.
Plus, she said although it seems counterintuitive, make sure plants are watered.
"The plants need to be hydrated to withstand the freezing successfully especially with the winds that we’re having that’s very dehydrating," she said.
