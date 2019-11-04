PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12’s Most Wanted was caught on camera slashing tires in a southeast Portland neighborhood.
Early Saturday morning, a surveillance camera spots three people walking on Southeast 49th Avenue when one stops at a parked car and seems to slash the back driver’s side tire.
Then, onto a Volkswagen Bug, same tire, and you can hear the air whoosh right out of that one.
And just around the corner, Jason Richard said same thing happened to him.
“Saturday morning when I looked out, there was a car parked here that its passenger front tire was flat and I looked at my truck and it was sitting kind of weird, came out, walked around and sure enough, flat tire,” Richard said.
Richard already has a replacement on, but he says at the time, it looked like just one sharp puncture to the back tire on his truck, he said maybe something like an ice pick.
Richard took a look around the block and says in all, he saw about half a dozen or so cars with flats.
“It’s frustrating,” he said.
Meanwhile, those in the neighborhood who got lucky this time said they’re keeping their fingers crossed.
“I’m nervous about it but other than just keeping an eye out, I don’t know what else we can do,” neighbor Courtney Scott said.
Anyone with tips on those suspects should contact Portland Police.
And anyone who had their tire slashed there but hasn’t reported it yet should make a police report online.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
