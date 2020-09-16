CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters reported progress Wednesday in controlling the massive Riverside Fire in Clackamas County.
Incident commanders said the fire is now 3% contained.
“We currently have over 500 personnel assigned to the Riverside Fire including handcrews, engines, and bulldozers,” said Deputy Incident Commander Dave Bales. “Their tireless work has helped us reach 3% containment as we continue to focus on protecting local communities.”
The Riverside Fire has burned nearly 136,000 acres.
Some evacuation levels were lowered earlier this week. An updated evacuation map shows most of the county still under some level of evacuation notice, with many areas still under Level 3 (go now) orders.
On Wednesday, firefighters described their operations for the day: Firefighters continue to work from the North Fork Reservoir near the community of Estacada to the Dickie Prairie area along the southwest edge of the fire, a stretch of more than 28 miles. This work includes continued efforts in the Goat Mountain area to build line in rugged terrain as well as beginning the process of ‘cold-trailing’ areas where fireline has been in place for several days. Cold trailing is when firefighters take off their gloves and use their bare hand to feel for heat. If they feel heat, firefighters will continue to break up the heat source until it’s out and cold to the touch. If needed, they may also trench, or dig a small ditch below the fire on a hillside to catch any rolling debris that may hold heat.
Despite forecasted rain in other parts of Oregon, the fire area will continue to remain dry with no measurable precipitation anticipated for several days, according to incident commanders. The weather, combined with record dry forest conditions, will continue to allow the fire to slowly creep in remote and backcountry areas such as the Roaring Fork Wilderness.
An air quality advisory remains in effect for all of Oregon through Thursday with air quality near the fire area ranging from “very unhealthy” to “hazardous.”
More: Coverage of wildfires
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.