PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It was a shorter shift on New Year’s Eve for Joey Kirkendall who works at Buffalo Wild Wings at Cascade Station.
But as he finished his shift and walked out to his wife’s car, something didn’t look right.
Three of the four tires were gone.
“I noticed like somebody's luggage, I thought to myself that maybe somebody had left their luggage next to my car but as I got closer I realized that it was propping my car up, and then I got even closer, it was because they took my tires,” Kirkendall said.
Kirkendall who was standing in disbelief, called his wife to tell her what had happened to the car and then reported it to police.
“It's the only car that we have, we share a car, we share a vehicle she drives it to work every morning and then at night I work night shifts at Buffalo Wild Wings,” he said.
The theft couldn’t have come at a worse time for the family.
Kirkendall said their son was recently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with bronchitis and his wife had to take several days off work.
Now they’re trying to figure out how to come up with the money for tires that cost around $1000.
But the community is already stepping up with this Gofundme page.
Kirkendall said he’s grateful.
“Puts a smile on my face it's good to see the community coming together like that,” Kirkendall said. “There's a lot of things that you could do to come up with some money other than stealing people's stuff. Especially somebody that shares a car with their wife and has two kids and you got to be able to be mobile.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.