Tis' the ski-son: Mount Hood Meadows open for daily operations

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Mount Hood Meadows opened officially for the 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season Friday morning. With 17 inches of snow, the ski area was able to get four lifts running.
The early season conditions didn’t deter many from making the drive.
“We got to get it while we can,” Nate McComick said.
“It’s a little rocky, but still, still got to get the itch out, it is fantastic though,” Reece Richardson said.
It took Mother Nature and some ingenuity to get enough snow to officially kick off the season.
“We take [snow] from the parking lots, we are able to load it up into three different snow cat vehicles, put it where we want it, and then take what Mother Nature has given us and patch it together,” Mt. Hood Meadows General Manager Greg Pack said.
Mountain staff are hopeful more snow will come soon, adding that they are almost ready to open the Stadium and Star lifts.
“We need more snow to make that happen,” Pack said. “We have already had the patrol guys up there, the snow cat crews piling snow, working for days just to get it ready, so if Mother Nature provides, we will open more terrain.”
The excitement for the season is palpable on the ski hill. Many people are ready for a long and excellent season ahead.
Season opener at Meadows. pic.twitter.com/OxdZ7IguKk— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) December 6, 2019
“Hey, first day, you know, it’s got some brown spots, but the snow is actually nice, it is moving around, it is not icy, you know, nothing but smiles coming down,” Keith Anderson said.
“Any day you are on snow, it is awesome, so yeah, it is great out there,” Joyce Stech said.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.