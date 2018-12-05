VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota will wear cleats with a local flare Thursday night.
The former University of Oregon player selected cleats designed by King's Way Christian students as part of the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” program.
The program allows football stars to showcase custom-made footwear during a game in the name of charity.
Mariota choose Olive Mohammadi’s and Sarah Turcic’s designs over a number of other entries.
Turcic’s cleats will be for warm-ups; Mariota will wear Mohammadi’s during the game itself. The Vancouver students said they wanted to pay tribute to all of Mariota’s roots.
“On the inside of the show I represented Washington, with the classic rain and Evergreen trees,” Turcic said.
The cleats will be auctioned off after the game. Proceeds will go to Mariota’s chosen non-profit, the ALS Development Institute.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.