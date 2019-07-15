OTIS, OR (KPTV) – A toddler was killed Sunday night after a driver in a pickup hit them while backing out of a driveway, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The 15-month-old child was rushed to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and was pronounced dead later that night, the sheriff’s office says.
According to deputies, the child was hit by a driver in a 2000 Ford pickup. The driver was backing up in the driveway in order to park, the sheriff’s office reports. The driver is cooperating with investigators and is not currently facing criminal charges in connection to the incident.
North Lincoln Fire and Rescue assisted in the response Sunday night.
