LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol says a woman died and two others were seriously hurt Wednesday night in a crash on State Route 432 at Douglas Street involving a truck and a station wagon.
Troopers confirm the woman who died was in the station with a pregnant woman and a toddler.
The pregnant woman was driving the car east on SR 432, also called Industrial Way, and was hit by the truck while attempting to turn left onto Douglas Street, according to troopers.
WSP says the pregnant woman and the toddler were trapped inside the car and later rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Troopers say the driver and only occupant inside the truck was not hurt. It is not clear what caused the driver to hit the car.
Troopers expected the crash to block all lanes of traffic on the highway for several hours and asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
Authorities continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
