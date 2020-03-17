EUGENE, OR (KPTV) - A car prowler in Eugene got away with a highly sought-after item: Toilet paper.
The theft happened between midnight and 5:45 a.m. Saturday on the 3700 block of West 11th Avenue.
The victim filed an online report with the Eugene Police Department. Officers said the rear window of an SUV was smashed and the thief took a number of items from inside, including two 30-roll packs of toilet paper.
Valuable business and personal items were also taken, according to police.
The Eugene Police Department used this case as an opportunity to remind people that items of value should not be left in a vehicle, and if items are left behind, it’s important to keep them out of sight.
Stores across the country have been selling out of toilet paper due to COVID-19 concerns.
