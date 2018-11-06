TOLEDO, OR (KPTV) - A 15-month-old boy died Saturday morning after police say he drowned in his family's backyard pond.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Southeast Laurel Street just after 9 a.m. on the report of a toddler who was not breathing.
The boy was taken to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital where he died from his injuries as a result of drowning, according to police.
The Lincoln County Major Crimes Team is investigating the incident. No charges have been filed in the investigation.
Police said there is no indication of foul play.
