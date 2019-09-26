PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Imagine powering entire cities by harnessing the power of the ocean – and while you’re at it, imagine that power source creating hundreds of new jobs in Oregon while helping to save the planet.
It may sound like science fiction, but a device is being built in Portland that had the potential to do all of the above. The people behind the massive piece of technology are calling it a breakthrough, thanks in part to its simplicity.
You wouldn’t necessarily notice it looking north from downtown Portland, but for the last 14 months, crews at Vigor Industrial’s Swan Island shipyard have been building The Ocean Energy Buoy.
The 826-ton floating device is designed to harness wave energy. It’s the culmination of more than 12 years of research and testing with a goal of fast-forwarding a global transition to clean power, creating thousands of jobs, and reducing tons of carbon emissions.
“It has a lot of emotion attached to it,” Thomas Hickman, VP of sales and marketing at Vigorworks, said. “This is an exciting device. We think it’s the first of what could be a new generation of wave devices that will really work.”
While massive in scale, the concept is simple, and clean. They buoy uses wave energy to compress air. Under the surface, water enters an open chamber, forcing the air upward. The force of the air turns a turbine, which creates electricity. When the water recedes, it creates a vacuum, which keeps the turbine spinning.
The continuous motion of water and air drives the electrical generator. One buoy could power roughly 1,200 homes.
FOX 12 had the chance to step inside the buoy as the final touches are made prior to launch.
“We are in the belly of the beast,” Hickman said. “We’re actually in what we would refer to as the mechanical floatation room.”
The mechanical flotation room is water tight and would float above the surface with the only moving part, the turbine. The bulk of the buoy, the black portion, would remain out of sight, submerged below.
“These particular gentlemen are here checking every single circuit, every device,” Hickman said.
Wave energy devices are nothing new, but the people here say the device in a breakthrough due to its simplicity.
Ocean Energy CEO John McCarthy is the Irish brainchild behind the project.
“It’s going to be the first of its kind in the U.S. in terms of grid connection, in terms of size, and in terms of the market,” McCarthy said.
He says the wave-energy market remains essentially untapped.
‘Putting that into numbers, that’s somewhere in the region of about 70 million homes that could get their power from wave energy in the U.S. alone,” McCarthy said. “That’s not going to happen overnight, but it’s possible.”
In early October, the buoy will be officially launched from Swan Island and towed to the U.S. Navy Wave Energy Test site in Hawaii. If successful there, it will head back to Oregon for further testing off the coast of Newport.
Meanwhile, the people at Vigor Industrial are expecting more orders and hundreds of new local jobs.
The folks behind the project say it would not have been possible without a global coalition of partners working together, including Enterprise Ireland, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the U.S. Navy.
Also of note, the buoy would have zero impact of marine life; with no moving parts, fish can swim in and out of the massive underwater structure as they please.
