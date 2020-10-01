PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau released new numbers showing a troubling increase in shootings in the city.
From January to September, the bureau tracked a 99% increase from 2019 to 2020.
New statistics show it’s PPB’s east precinct which responds to the most shootings—313 this year so far. Of the nearly 600 incidents total this year, 173 people have been hurt due to gun violence.
PPB did not have the number of people who have died readily available. These numbers do not include suicides.
Jan-Sept, @PortlandPolice tracked a 99% increase 2019-2020. From a Lt.:"The first way it can be solved is for people to stop settling petty rivalries, arguments and disputes by shooting at each other. There is individual responsibility still. People need to stop."@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/sWQ494sEoR— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) October 1, 2020
The latest shooting in Portland was Thursday morning, and police say it left a man dead. Around 5:30 a.m., police say they responded to the report of a shooting near NE 111th Ave. and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.
Officers on scene tell FOX 12 they are investigating a man’s murder.
“It does not help with our concerns, for sure, when something like this happens,” said a neighbor, Karl Metz. “I think it definitely plays into just where we’re at as a state in the country.”
On Wednesday night, police responded to reports of shots fired near Dawson Park. Officers recovered more than 55 bullet casings and discovered cars and a family’s home were hit.
While it can be easy to focus on one concerning shooting after the next, police say this is a community-wide problem that faces all of us.
Officers say the bureau has been defunded specifically in the areas of investigation, prevention, relationships, and community connection associated with shootings.
While police say they do have a part to play in solutions, the root cause of shootings runs much deeper than police can solve, they say.
Lt. Greg Pashley told FOX 12:
Too much emphasis is placed on police response after the fact, not enough community-wide attention is paid to this, and other issues, before the shots ring out.
He also said:
We need to have the ability to do that important work, and need the staffing and financing to allow us to. We need to do that work in a way that builds and maintains long term relationships and trust.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
After four years of the far left media trying to overthrow America's last election, every newspaper op ed quickly saying "disproven", "lied", "discredited" about some statement of the elected president ... it's no wonder that young impressionable people think they should be going out and rioting. Whites, who, as the majority, elected a black man and his ... wife(?) to the highest office in the land, are continuously under attack for supporting "systemic racism" ??? The far left media, which betrayed and abandoned the historic Democrat party long ago, is solely to blame for the riots, arson and murders.
Why would we expect Ted to take care of the normal needs of Portlanders when he's too easily distracted and can't multi-task? Can we please vote in a REAL leader next time who can walk and chew gum at the same time?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.