PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Researchers at Oregon State University say too much virtual reality can put a strain on your body.
Virtual reality and augmented reality are two-fast growing technologies used for gaming, education, and workplace training. There are currently no standards or guidelines in place, so an OSU researcher decided to study the impacts of the technologies on the human body.
Virtual reality is a full-body experience where users wear a headset and engage with the virtual world around them. Participants in the study had sensors placed on their joints and muscles. Researchers used motion capture to record their movements and how their muscles reacted.
Researchers repeated the tests with the visuals placed at eye level and then above and below eye level. Participants reported strain in their shoulders and necks, especially after prolonged use. The findings could have a major impact with virtual reality’s increasing popularity.
OSU researcher Jay Kim said there is a lot of information available on the impacts of excessing computer use, but now is the time to focus on new technologies, like virtual reality.
Kim says he wants to get ahead of game.
“At this point, there are a lot of guidelines for the conventional computer interfaces, like how they design the keyboard,” Kim said. “Since there's no such a standard or guidelines for virtual reality or augmented reality, it is exciting. The findings can be beneficial for future studies and future users.”
This is just the first study, and there are many more that need to be done. Kim hopes manufacturers will start accounting for the risks when designing their products.
There are ways to protect yourself from injury. Kim says to keep the headgear at eye level and avoid looking too far up or down to protect your neck. Kim also says users should avoid using the headgear for too long.
(1) comment
Probably shrinks your brain, too.
