PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The lineup of chefs in the next season of ‘Top Chef,’ which was filmed in Portland, has been released.
It was first announced in September that the 18th season of the hit Bravo cooking show would take place in Portland.
A trailer for the new season was shared by PEOPLE on Monday.
Footage shows the competing chefs crabbing at the Oregon Coast, cooking at a drive-in and, of course, waging battle in “Restaurant Wars.”
According to Food & Wine, 15 chefs will compete on ‘Top Chef’ Portland for the grand prize of $250,000. The group includes two chefs representing the Rose City: Gabriel Pascuzzi and Sara Hauman.
Other familiar Portland faces seen in the trailer are 'Top Chef' season 12 runner-up Chef Gregory Gourdet and ‘Portlandia’ stars Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein.
‘Top Chef’ Portland will premiere on Bravo on April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.