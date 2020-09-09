CLACKAMAS, OR (KPTV) - The top high school basketball prospect in Oregon has picked his college of choice, and the kid from Clackamas is staying close to home.
In a normal year, Ben Gregg would have probably celebrated the big day with some of his biggest fans, friends and family members at the Clackamas High School gym. Instead, it was an online release after evacuating from an end of a summer trip to the Oregon coast for his mom's birthday.
"Weird birthday for my mom, but I think this whole year has been kind of weird, so that’s nothing new,” Gregg said.
What's old is new again, and Ben Gregg is going back home.
"I was born in Spokane, I moved here when I was six, but all of my relatives still live there," Gregg said.
It'll be a family affair as Gregg struck his decision to play for Gonzaga University after considering offers from in-state universities, including University of Oregon and Oregon State University, while also being courted by Arizona and Virginia.
"They are the number one team in the country this year, this preseason, so it’s kind of hard to tell them no," Gregg said.
At 6-foot-10-inches and 225 pounds, Gregg spent his first two years at small Columbia Christian High before moving up to 6A Clackamas High School, where he earned Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. Now, he's also headed to Spokane for the big Gatorade bath one day with Mark Few and the Zags.
"I have been watching them for as long as I can remember," Gregg said. "They’ve always been Final Four 2017, National Championship game, so they have definitely taken off, and I think they are only going to keep getting better ... that’s why I am excited to hopefully get to that point of winning a national championship.”
Gregg joins Battle Ground's Kaden Perry as a Gonzaga commit for 2021.
"We played AAU last summer together for the Rose City Rebels," Gregg said. "We were roommates every trip so yeah, that’s my guy.”
Gregg, 17, has been bulking up during quarantine, making "Vanilla Gorilla" a real problem.
"It’s kind of what I am known by now, everybody says, ‘what’s up, Vanilla?’ when I am in school or just walking around, but it’s cool to have a nickname, I mean, I like Ben, but Vanilla Gorilla is a little cooler than that,” Gregg said.
Gregg hopes to have one final season in Oregon with his Clackamas Cavaliers come 2021 and his senior year.
"Some prep schools have been trying to get at me but it kind of is what it is now, just going to try and wait to see what happens with this year, and we hopefully get to play," Gregg said.
