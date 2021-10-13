Top surgeon at OHSU on gun violence: “One death is too many”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - As the number of shootings in our area continues to increase, trauma surgeons are now treating more victims of gun violence.

“These victims they tend to be young, maybe they had dinner with their family, everything was okay and suddenly they’re dead,” Martin Schreiber, Chief of the Division of Trauma, Critical Care & Acute Care Surgery at OHSU, said. “The family is frequently not expecting any issues and they go from everything being okay to a relatively normal family life to being told that their family member is dead.”

Over the past two years, Schreiber said he’s treated significantly more gunshot victims in the Portland area.

“In the Portland area our trauma population would increase by about 5% per year but as I’m saying this year it’s around 20-25% and with a substantial increase in the penetrating injuries, the gunshots and the stab wounds,” he said.

The most difficult part of it for him though is breaking the tough news to families.

“It’s by far the hardest, it’s the hardest thing to do in this job is to tell a family of a young person or even an older person that that person is dead,” he said.

However, Schreiber said if a patient makes it to the hospital they are more likely to survive.

“We do everything we can and we just can’t save everyone, it’s not possible some people can’t be saved, but the ones that we do save really makes the job worth it,” he said.

He said they typically would see things level off or slow down but there’s no sign of that happening.

“The future is really unclear in terms of is this going to be a, is this the new normal that we see these types of increase and more and more violence, it does worry me a lot,” he said. “One death is too many and we’re seeing an increase and we need to do everything in our power to stop that.”

Schreiber said that OHSU is starting a program there soon to help victims and their families. It’s called, “Healing Hurt People” and is already in place at Legacy Emmanuel.