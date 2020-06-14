DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) – A tornado struck near Damascus Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service in Portland says radar shows this likely happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and has confirmed that it was a tornado.
Oh yeah, that was definitely a tornado out toward Damascus, OR. Check out the debris getting lofted in the air. @NWSPortland @MarkNelsenKPTV @fox12oregon. #ORwx https://t.co/LAfehSWc1y— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 14, 2020
People in that area reported some damage, including a large tree that fell down and smashed a car.
Big tree went down and smashed at least one car off of Royer Rd. in Damascus, OR. Could be tornado damage. Credit: Caroline Harlow. @NWSPortland @fox12oregon #ORwx pic.twitter.com/fPZKQwuVhn— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) June 14, 2020
NWS is conducting an official storm survey to determine how strong the tornado was.
