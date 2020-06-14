DAMASCUS, OR (KPTV) – A tornado struck near Damascus Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service in Portland says radar shows this likely happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday and has confirmed that it was a tornado.

People in that area reported some damage, including a large tree that fell down and smashed a car.

NWS is conducting an official storm survey to determine how strong the tornado was.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.