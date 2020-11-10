FOX 12 viewer Joe Davis sent in video of a tornado in St. Helens on Tuesday

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A tornado touched down in St. Helens on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

FOX 12 viewers sent in video of an apparent funnel cloud in the St. Helens area. By 2 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado.

The tornado touched down in St. Helens around 12:20 p.m.

Damage was reported to the roof of a home. At least two other buildings were damaged by large limbs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

The National Weather Service said rotating clouds were still possible in the area Tuesday evening. Anyone who sees cloud rotation, especially if it starts lower, should go inside immediately.

FOX 12 will continue to update this story.

