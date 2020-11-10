ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A tornado touched down in St. Helens on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
FOX 12 viewers sent in video of an apparent funnel cloud in the St. Helens area. By 2 p.m., the National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado.
The tornado touched down in St. Helens around 12:20 p.m.
Damage was reported to the roof of a home. At least two other buildings were damaged by large limbs.
Here’s some of the damage in St. Helens after a tornado whipped through the Oak Ridge Street/Pittsburg area. Columbia Fire & Rescue says nobody was hurt! @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kTlUWAzI3Q— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) November 10, 2020
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The National Weather Service said rotating clouds were still possible in the area Tuesday evening. Anyone who sees cloud rotation, especially if it starts lower, should go inside immediately.
Confirmed tornado has touched down in St. Helens. We are still looking for any info regarding damage from this storm so send it our way! Rotating clouds are still possible this PM. If you see any cloud rotation, especially if it starts to lower, head indoors. #ORwx #ORreports https://t.co/UQ817wOGcU— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) November 10, 2020
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
WEATHER ALERT: A tornado touched down in St. Helens, Oregon today at 12:20 PM, causing roof damage to a home and bringing large limbs down on two other buildings. pic.twitter.com/KaMPemITKw— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) November 10, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.