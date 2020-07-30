PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is racking up a lot of hours as protests continue in Portland, costing the city million in overtime.
According to law enforcement, the total overtime costs through July 22, the end of the last pay period, is almost $5.4 million. On top of that, accrued comp time will cost around $1.2 million, according to officials.
These number account only for overtime, according to officials, so normal salaries and other costs are not factored into these figures.
During protests on Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, two people were arrested, according to police. The night began with several hundred people gathered along Southwest 3rd Avenue near the federal courthouse, with many in the crowd blocking traffic in the area for several hours.
Police said several items were recovered from Chatman Square and Lownsdale Square, including a pipe, a chain with a lock, and a sledgehammer; other items seized included leaf blowers, helmets, body armor, and shield. Police said there was also a large amount of trash littered across the parks.
Gotta love it ..... the Citizens of Portland will be paying even more taxes now as Violent crime continues to rise
Just raise taxes!
