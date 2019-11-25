PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who may be traveling over the Oregon Cascades to be prepared, as snow is expected to continue to fall in the mountain passes over the coming days.
Several inches of snow had fallen at the pass level Monday. Chain and traction tire requirements were put in place for drivers headed over Mt. Hood.
“The snow is starting to kick in, but in Madras, you looked, and it didn’t look like it was going to be snowing at all until we got up to about Blue Box Canyon then it started getting, there was a van on the side of the road, and it was starting to get a little bit icy,” Kelli McIntire, a driver, said.
Up in Gov. Camp where the snow has arrived. We’re talking mountain travel and snow making at Ski Bowl. They plan to open the tubing area on Friday! #ORWx #Weather #Oregon pic.twitter.com/7qtlT8ZAsH— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) November 25, 2019
The new snow has also brought some excitement to the tube hills and ski areas.
Ski Bowl says they plan to open their tubing hill on Friday, Nov. 29th. They have been using a piece of equipment to make snow. It has been in operation since September. The equipment allows them to make snow in warmer conditions.
General Manager Mike Quinn says they have a foot acre of snow on their tube hill. With several inches on top of it, and colder temps expected Monday night, they feel they are in a good position to open the tube hill.
“It is pumping out about 12 dump truck loads on a 24-hour period,” Quinn said. “It has been great for us. It really again brings consistency to our season that mother nature doesn’t always show up on time.”
Up at Mt. Hood Meadows, crews were moving snow from the parking lot and taking it up onto some of their runs. Dave Tragethon with Mt. Hood Meadows says they may have a few season preview days this weekend, but it will all be dependent on the weather.
Tragethon posted to the Meadows’ blog:
“While it is still speculative, and dependent on the forecast snow to materialize, we are readying ourselves for preview days starting as early as Friday. It would be a limited operation - possibly just Buttercup, or Buttercup and Easy Rider. But with enough snow and the head start our team has given us, if conditions allow Mt. Hood Express would be considered. And that would be something we would all be thankful for!”
