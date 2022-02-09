PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The gaming world can be a tough place to navigate for the LGBTQ community, which is one reason Lindsay Frey opened up TOTL (Top of the Line) games in southeast Portland.
After seeing her close friends be completely ignored at another shop, it was just the push needed to open up her shop where all gamers no matter who they are, are welcome.
The shop not only offers videos games both old and new, it also offers repairs and modifications to gaming systems! With a space for people to play tabletop and arcade games, TOTL games is a space for learning about new games and connecting as well. FOX 12’s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more.
Check out TOTL Games on the web.