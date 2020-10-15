Tourism industry hurting in Portland during pandemic, protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- The tourism industry is struggling in Portland.
On Thursday, Travel Portland gave an update on the state of tourism in the city, as Portland's been hit with the pandemic and nightly protests that shut down many businesses for months.
The Hoxton hotel in northwest Portland is one of those businesses that's hurting right now.
"It’s a substantial hit to our industry," The Hoxton, General Manager Tessa Peterson said.
Peterson says the pandemic and nightly protests hit the city hard, and people aren't visiting or staying in Portland like they used to months ago.
"I think one of the biggest things that this civil unrest brings as a challenge to our business is on top of not having international travel or travel from across other states, drive-in markets which we were hoping to really lean on in these times like Seattle, Hood River, the coast, southern Oregon are less likely to want to come up and visit Portland for fear of their own safety," Peterson said.
Travel Portland says last week in the downtown corridor, hotel occupancy was down 68 percent compared to the same time last year.
"The pandemic quickly devastated our industry almost immediately grinding business leisure travel to a halt," Travel Portland President & CEO, Jeff Miller said. "Revenue disappeared seemingly overnight."
Travel Portland conducted a national survey on where Portland stands and found that Portland having negative news coverage significantly impacted whether people wanted to visit or stay in Portland.
According to Travel Portland, a large number of those surveyed did not feel Portland was a safe destination.
Unrest as well as COVID-19 fears are continuing to drive the drop in Portland tourism.
But Peterson says businesses are getting creative.
The Hoxton she says is now running special promotions.
"You and ten of your friends can rent an entire floor of a hotel so you’re socially distanced within your bubble," Peterson said. "We have a very cool basement bar you and 25 friends could rent that out safely, maintain social distancing and have that whole space to yourself. So you’re still able to kind of do some of our pre-pandemic activities, safely within the hotel."
Travel Portland said it will be focusing on campaigns in the next few months as we head into fall to drive tourism and business downtown.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.