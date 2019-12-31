NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) – There are endless options for a safe and sober ride home this New Year’s Eve.
Beyond buses, taxis, and rideshares – in Yamhill County, a local tow company is happy to help too.
For nearly 30 years, Gales Towing has been offering free tows on New Year’s Eve and other popular holidays.
"Hopefully yeah, we’ll get a lot of tows and hopefully save some people’s lives," said Dave Richards, manager at the Newberg location.
He put the "Free Tows" sign out on Highway 99 and 3rd Street.
"It's there, people see it, they know it, and if they get a DUI or they get in an accident and they’ve seen that sign, that's on them. We’ve done our part," Richards said.
He knows firsthand just how important that is.
"My nephew and my niece were killed in a car accident, drunk driver, and so it’s my way of giving back to the community and saying, hey don’t drink and drive," Richards said.
On major holidays like this one, Gales Towing offers free tows home in Newberg, Dundee, McMinnville and a good chunk of Yamhill County, all to help those who are out celebrating.
"If the community’s not here then we have nobody to tow, you know, and we just want people to be safe," Richards said.
The free tows go until three in the morning New Year's Day. You need your ID, keys and a local address to get a ride.
For anyone outside of the local area, there could be a small charge for that.
The number for Gales Towing is (503) 434-9000.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
