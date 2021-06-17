HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A person working as a tow truck driver was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Hillsboro Thursday morning.
Washington County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 12 that a tow truck driver was shot in the 2000 block of Southeast 44th Avenue at about 8:51 a.m. Hillsboro police responded to the scene and told FOX 12 that a man shot and killed a tow truck driver in the parking lot.
According to police, the victim was removing vehicles for parking lot maintenance. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.
The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department at 503-681-6190.
Humans have lost their minds.
Re-po gone terribly wrong?
"According to police, the victim was removing vehicles for parking lot maintenance."
Obviously not.
Doesn't sound like a repo... the article says the tow driver was "removing cars for parking lot maintenance"... which usually means that they just move them to another location nearby, not impound them... which also likely means that vehicle owners had some advanced notice of this... obviously, someone didn't get the message, and instead of being reasonable, had to pull out the heater to resolve their problem... now a man is dead over what? a car being moved? Good grief...
