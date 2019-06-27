VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County health officials upgraded advisories at Vancouver Lake and Round Lake Thursday after they say test results revealed elevated levels of cyanotoxins in the water.
Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for small pets that drink the water, according to Clark County Public Health.
Officials started monitoring cyanotoxin blooms, also known as blue-green algae, at Vancouver Lake June 12; they’ve been monitoring blooms at Round Lake and Lacamas Lake since Monday.
The health department says test results from water samples taken Monday from Vancouver Lake and Round Lake revealed cyanotoxins above threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health.
The caution signs at those lakes will be replaced with warning signs. According to the health department, results from water samples taken from Lacamas Lake Monday showed toxin levels below the threshold for additional action. However, as long as algae are present, toxin levels could increase as conditions at the lake change. As such, the caution signs remain in place at Lacamas Lake.
Officials say people should avoid direct contact with all water at the lakes.
Health officials recommend:
- No drinking lake water.
- No water contact for animals.
- Cleaning fish well and discarding organs.
- Avoiding areas of scum when using motorized boats.
Public Health says it will continue to monitor the lakes as long as blooms are present and take weekly water samples to test toxin levels.
