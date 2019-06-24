VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Clark County health officials say people should avoid contact with certain areas of water at several area lakes due to possible blooms of cyanobacteria.
Workers collected water samples from Lacamas Lake and Round Lake in Camas Monday morning. The health department says results should be available this week to determine if toxins are in the water.
Health officials are recommending:
- No swimming or water skiing in areas of scum.
- No drinking lake water.
- No water contact for animals in areas of scum.
- Avoid areas of scum when boating.
- Clean fish well and discard organs.
Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, produce toxins that can be harmful to people and deadly for small pets that drink the water.
Caution signs have been posted at Lacamas Lake and Round Lake, according to Clark County Public Health. Officials will continue to monitor the lakes as long as blooms are present, and signs will be updated as conditions change.
A possible bloom was also reported at Vancouver Lake earlier this month. The advisory there remains in place as crews wait for results from water samples.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
