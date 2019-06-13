CLARK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Clark County Public Health is warning people not to go into certain areas of the water at Vancouver Lake.
Health department officials said in a press release that there is a possible bloom of the toxic cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.
Several signs have been put up around Vancouver Lake Regional Park urging people not to swim in the water if they see areas of scum.
There were plenty of people swimming in the water today who told FOX 12 they didn’t see the signs. Some of the people that did see them said they weren’t worried about getting sick.
“We came here and even though I like it for the swim thing, when we go out there it's really silty, so we just stick our toes in,” lake visitor Deborah Krieger said.
Blue-green algae produce toxins that can be harmful to people and deadly for small pets that drink the water.
Health officials said you should not be swimming or water skiing in areas of scum. You should also avoid the blue-green scummy areas while boating.
Water in the park restrooms and shelters is not impacted by the lake water and is safe to drink.
Public Health is currently awaiting sample results to determine if toxins are in the water. Results should be available by early next week.
