PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Dogs and other pets should not swim or drink from a long stretch of the Willamette River due to a toxic algae bloom, according to the Multnomah County Health Department.
The health department said on Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority and the Department of Environmental Quality informed it of an algal bloom developing on the Willamette River. It said the area affected is from Sauvie Island to the Ross Island Bridge.
The county said the algae is harmful to pets, but not yet at a level to issue an advisory for humans. It said the algae can be especially harmful to dogs. Cyanotoxins are created by the algae blooms and can cause death to dogs within hours of ingestion.
The health department said it isn’t sure when the blooms will go away. It said they could last for weeks or months.
(1) comment
I noticed the other day while driving south on 99e from oregon city the algae bloom is clear across the river where the taulitan river dumps into the Willamette river ! I have never in my life seen it that bad before !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.