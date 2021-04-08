PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Since February the Oregon Health Authority has been tracking the different coronavirus variants through an online dashboard and FOX 12 spoke to a local professor about how we should be examining this information.
The OHA says the state receives reports from their laboratory partners with variants of interest and of concern in order to inform case investigation and contact tracing.
Ken Stedman is a biology professor at PSU and says people shouldn’t look at the dashboard and be all too concerned with the numbers.
“Knowing that OHA is keeping track of them is great and I think it just speaks to and hopefully it makes people feel a little bit happier that these are being followed. People are looking at them and so it’s not like we’re flying completely blind as far as that’s concerned,” said Stedman.
The big takeaway from the dashboard is that the variants are being tracked very closely, especially variants of concern. It is updated every Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.